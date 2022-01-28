Anthem, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.01 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anthem in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $7.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.35. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q1 2023 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.69 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.15.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $435.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.53. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $30,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

