Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is ShawSpring Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Angi comprises 5.3% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ShawSpring Partners LLC owned about 0.82% of Angi worth $51,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Angi by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 7,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,253. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

