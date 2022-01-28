Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Update

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 3,391.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE POND opened at $9.64 on Friday. Angel Pond has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Get Angel Pond alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Angel Pond at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.