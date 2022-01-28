Andrea Pagani Sells 50,000 Shares of Upco International Inc (CNSX:UPCO) Stock

Upco International Inc (CNSX:UPCO) Director Andrea Pagani sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $14,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,826,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,425.39.

Upco International Inc has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

About Upco International

Upco International Inc is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp.

