Analyzing WNS (NYSE:WNS) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Farfetch and WNS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 1 2 8 0 2.64 WNS 0 1 6 0 2.86

Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $49.64, suggesting a potential upside of 159.60%. WNS has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than WNS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Farfetch has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farfetch and WNS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.67 billion 4.05 -$3.35 billion ($7.37) -2.59 WNS $912.60 million 4.38 $102.62 million $2.29 35.76

WNS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -43.15% N/A -26.30% WNS 11.63% 18.79% 11.74%

Summary

WNS beats Farfetch on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

