Analyzing Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vinci Partners Investments and Virtus Investment Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 Virtus Investment Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 94.44%. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus target price of $357.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.68%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners.

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 92.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 44.79% 17.49% 14.36% Virtus Investment Partners 22.79% 32.07% 6.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Virtus Investment Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 10.29 $33.02 million $0.69 17.74 Virtus Investment Partners $603.90 million 3.08 $79.96 million $25.16 9.75

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Virtus Investment Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Vinci Partners Investments on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio. The company was founded on November 1, 1995, and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

