Analyzing Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pernod Ricard and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne 0 1 12 0 2.92

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus price target of $820.00, suggesting a potential upside of 411.76%. Given LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Risk & Volatility

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pernod Ricard and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.43 $1.57 billion N/A N/A LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne $51.00 billion 7.93 $5.37 billion N/A N/A

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has higher revenue and earnings than Pernod Ricard.

Dividends

Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne beats Pernod Ricard on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines. It also distributes vodka and white liquor. The Fashion & Leather Goods segment engages in the manufacture of luggage items, bags, accessories, shoes and clothes. The Perfumes & Cosmetics segment engages in the production and distribution of make-up, perfume and skin care products. The Watches & Jewelry segment manufactures luxury watches and accessories for men and women. It specializes in the field of chronographs and ultimate precision. The Selective Retailing segment is organized to promote an environment that is appropriate to the image and status of the luxury brands. It engages in the sale of luxury products to international travelers and on board cruise ships. This segment also manages beauty stores that combine direct access and customer assistance to customers. The Other Activities & Eliminations segment in

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.