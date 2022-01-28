Analysts Set Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Price Target at $114.57

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 in the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $96.05. 25,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,595. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

