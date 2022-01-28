Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) PT at $357.35

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.22. 64,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 65,088 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

