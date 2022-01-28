Analysts Set Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target at $8.19

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,401. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $37,566.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 13,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $100,856.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

