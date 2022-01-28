Analysts Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 191,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,554. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.