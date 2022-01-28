Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Price Target at C$13.47

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUG shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE:LUG traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,533. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.87 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

