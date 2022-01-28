Analysts Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Target Price at $167.58

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.58.

KRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of KRTX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.73. The company had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,795. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $319,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $138,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,956 shares of company stock worth $4,836,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

