Analysts Set Expectations for Shutterstock, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shutterstock in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the business services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shutterstock’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.78. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $128.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.