Analysts Set Expectations for Lam Research Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $8.63 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.85 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.93.

Shares of LRCX opened at $555.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $676.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Lam Research by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Lam Research by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

