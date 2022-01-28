Analysts Set Expectations for Endeavour Mining plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EDV. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$277.09.

Shares of EDV opened at C$27.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.51. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.12 and a 1-year high of C$35.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.