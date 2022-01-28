Analysts Set 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Price Target at $4.00

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 31,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,046. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,200. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

