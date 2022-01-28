Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trustmark Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 63.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.