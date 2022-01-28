Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marten Transport, Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Marten Transport in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

MRTN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,629. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.