Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Express’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the payment services company will earn $12.91 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.71. 53,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,001. American Express has a 1-year low of $115.81 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

