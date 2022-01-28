Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.49). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 30,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

VRCA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 65,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.