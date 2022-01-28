Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Valley National Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,539,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,517. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

