Analysts Expect Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thorne Healthtech.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter.

THRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ:THRN opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Thorne Healthtech has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Thorne Healthtech by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 264,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth about $295,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

