Analysts Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

In other news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 88,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.05 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

