Analysts Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.53 Million

Brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to announce $84.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.70 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,107%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $142.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $143.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $458.00 million, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $529.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,579. The company has a market capitalization of $906.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

