Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.17. Nordstrom posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,420.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 86,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

