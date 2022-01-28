Analysts Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post sales of $55.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.70 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $45.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $199.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.14 million to $200.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $234.02 million, with estimates ranging from $230.60 million to $238.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.01. 62,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -317.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

