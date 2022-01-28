Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.99. Dover reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $164.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,150. Dover has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.