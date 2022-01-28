Analysts Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08).

DFFN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.44. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,095 shares in the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

