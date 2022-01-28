Analysts Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Datto reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSP. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of MSP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. Datto has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $95,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,139. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Datto by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 64.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 34.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

