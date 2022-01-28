Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.