Analysts Expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to Post $2.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $3.58. Braskem posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 551.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAK. Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. Braskem has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Braskem by 1,514.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

