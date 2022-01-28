Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

EGBN stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

