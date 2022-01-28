Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 337.7% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
AEBZY opened at $0.47 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
