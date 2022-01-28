Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Amyris has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after buying an additional 856,436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 35,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 104,352 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

