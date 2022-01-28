Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Shares Gap Down to $10.64

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.04. Amryt Pharma shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 721 shares.

AMYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $658.82 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of -0.58.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. Analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth $39,231,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 107.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after buying an additional 3,004,004 shares during the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth about $32,160,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth about $15,601,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 142.7% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 960,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.