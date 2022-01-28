Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 1,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVPS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,408,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.