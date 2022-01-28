Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $40.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.77.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $303.71 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $196.77 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

