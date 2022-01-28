Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AMP opened at $303.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $196.77 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.06.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.