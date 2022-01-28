Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.06

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.06 and traded as high as $10.18. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 33,747 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Get Americas Technology Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 652,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.