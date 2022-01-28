American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce $30.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.03 million. American Software reported sales of $27.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $122.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $122.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Software in the first quarter worth $156,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 95.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 24.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 2,476.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Software stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.00 million, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. American Software has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $33.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

