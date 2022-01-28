American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Reduced by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.85. American Express has a 52-week low of $115.81 and a 52-week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

