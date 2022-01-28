American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $215.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.
NYSE:AXP opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $115.81 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.
In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
