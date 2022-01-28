American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $215.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

NYSE:AXP opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $115.81 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

