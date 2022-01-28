American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.58.

NYSE:AEL opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.22. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 307,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $6,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

