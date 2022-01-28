American Century Companies Inc. Sells 126,150 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,150 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of SP Plus worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 11.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 138,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 47,882.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,748 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 636,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SP Plus by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SP stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

