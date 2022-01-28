American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

