American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $89.35.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

