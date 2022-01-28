American Century Companies Inc. Has $7.93 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 320,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD opened at $110.75 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

