American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Alliance Data Systems worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

ADS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

