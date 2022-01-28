American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.91

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 1060703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.66.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in American Airlines Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
