American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.91

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 1060703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in American Airlines Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.